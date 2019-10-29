USD/INR: Indian Rupee weakness to be contained in recent range – CIBC

analysts at CIBC, point out the stability in the Indian Ruppe is driven by unwavering investor interest. They see the USD/INR at 72.0 during the fourth quarter and at 71.3 in Q2 2020.
Key Quotes:
“Despite softer growth, higher inflation and lower domestic rates, USD/INR has been locked into a relatively tight and stable range of 70.35-71.90 over the last month.”
“We expect some modest weakness in the INR, but to be contained within recent boundaries.”
“Like many economies in the region, India’s exposure to trade, and global activity more generally, has seen the economy slow from its previous pace. GDP growth in Q2 was the softest (+5.0% y/y) since early 2013, with headlines heralding India as overtaking China as the fastest growing economy, but not lasting for long. Softer growth prompted the RBI to ease, cutting rates early this month by lowering the repo rate to 5.15% from 6.50%. The bank’s commitment to maintain an accommodative stance ‘as long as it is necessary’ provides encouragement that the economy can receive required support if necessary.”
“The global economy will likely be more influential in lending to a recovery. Portfolio flows into equities of $7.4bln and of $4bln into bonds year-to-date are favorable in comparison to recent years, suggesting that investor interest remains robust.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as opposition backs December elections
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as Labour joins other political parties and backs elections in December. The US Dollar is on the back foot after the CB Consumer Confidence missed with 125.9 points.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.