EUR/USD languishes near 1.1710 on Friday's US session opening times, down from the three-month highs, above 1.1800, hit earlier this week. The pair is on track to close the week with moderate losses, as the US Dollar picks up against its main peers.

The Euro (EUR) extended losses on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and ECB President Christine Lagarde refused to commit to any particular rate path. Lagarde affirmed that the decision was taken unanimously and there was no discussion to change interest rates, suggesting that market speculation about a rate hike is unfounded.

In the US, November's Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed an unexpected decline in inflation, with the year-on-year rate easing to 2.7% from 3.0% in September, as October's reading was cancelled due to the US Government shutdown. The market has taken these figures with caution, and rightly so, as the Commerce Department affirmed that it only collected data from the second half of the month, with the Black Friday sales already in progress.

On Friday's US session, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the European Commission's Consumer Confidence preliminary survey for December will be the main focus.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% 0.03% 0.45% 0.06% 0.08% 0.30% 0.13% EUR -0.08% -0.05% 0.38% -0.01% 0.00% 0.22% 0.05% GBP -0.03% 0.05% 0.44% 0.04% 0.05% 0.27% 0.10% JPY -0.45% -0.38% -0.44% -0.39% -0.39% -0.18% -0.34% CAD -0.06% 0.01% -0.04% 0.39% 0.01% 0.21% 0.06% AUD -0.08% -0.01% -0.05% 0.39% -0.01% 0.21% 0.04% NZD -0.30% -0.22% -0.27% 0.18% -0.21% -0.21% -0.17% CHF -0.13% -0.05% -0.10% 0.34% -0.06% -0.04% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: Euro eases as the ECB maintains its "wait-and-see" stance

The Euro is pulling back from recent highs, as investors come to terms with the fact that it is still too early to bet on an ECB rate hike. Downside attempts, however, are likely to remain limited, as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is seen cutting rates at least two times in 2026.

The ECB left its Rate on the Deposit Facility unchanged at 2%, as expected, and revised up its economic growth outlook to 1.4% in 2025 and 1.2% in 2026. President Lagarde, however, said that all options are open and that there is no date for any monetary policy move.

ECB Board member and Latvian Central Bank Governor Martins Khazakhs reiterated that view on Friday, warning that it is counter-productive to talk about the direction of rates, as the nbank needs "full optionality, with risks on both sides."

In the US, CPI figures showed that inflation eased to a 2.7% yearly rate in November, from 3.0% in September, against expectations of a slight increase to 3.1%. Likewise, core inflation moderated to a 2.6% yearly rate from 3% in September.

The German GfK Confidence Survey, released on Friday, has shown further deterioration, with January's reading dropping to -26.9 from -23.4 in the previous month, and undershooting market expectations of a -23.2 reading.

German Producer Prices Index, also released on Friday, revealed that factory inflation stalled in November, down from a 0.1% rise in October, and contracted at a 2.3% pace in the last 12 months, below the 1.8% decline seen in October and also below the 2.2% contraction forecast by the market consensus.

Later in the day, the preliminary Eurozone Consumer Confidence is expected to show a slight improvement to -14.0 in December from -14.2 in November.

At the same time, December's US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be revised up to 53.4 from the 53.3 preliminary reading.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD is expected to find support at 1.1700

EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The EUR/USD remains under moderate bearish pressure, with bears focusing on the 1.1700 support area. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends lower below the 50 mid-line, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains below zero, printing red bars, which points to a growing negative momentum.

The December 17 low, at 1.1703, and the trendline support, now around 1.1695, are likely to challenge bears ahead of the 1.1685 level (December 11 low, December 4 high). A confirmation below this level would cancel the bullish view and bring the December 9 low, at 1.1615, into focus.

To the upside, immediate resistance is at Thursday's high, near 1.1760, ahead of Tuesday's high, at 1.1804, and the September 23 and 24 highs, near 1.1820.

Economic Indicator Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, released on a monthly basis by the University of Michigan, is a survey gauging sentiment among consumers in the United States. The questions cover three broad areas: personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions. The data shows a picture of whether or not consumers are willing to spend money, a key factor as consumer spending is a major driver of the US economy. The University of Michigan survey has proven to be an accurate indicator of the future course of the US economy. The survey publishes a preliminary, mid-month reading and a final print at the end of the month. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish. Read more. Next release: Fri Dec 19, 2025 15:00 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 53.4 Previous: 53.3 Source: University of Michigan Why it matters to traders? Consumer exuberance can translate into greater spending and faster economic growth, implying a stronger labor market and a potential pick-up in inflation, helping turn the Fed hawkish. This survey’s popularity among analysts (mentioned more frequently than CB Consumer Confidence) is justified because the data here includes interviews conducted up to a day or two before the official release, making it a timely measure of consumer mood, but foremost because it gauges consumer attitudes on financial and income situations. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.