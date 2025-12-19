Russian leader Putin: Ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said during European trading hours on Friday that United States (US) President Donald Trump is making efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Additional remarks

Ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine.



Trump is making frank efforts to end the conflict, he takes steps to end the war in Ukraine.



We have been asked to make compromises on Ukraine, I agreed.



The ball is on the West and Ukraine's court, it's wrong to say Russia is rejecting anything.

Market reaction

There seems to be no immediate effect of these headlines on the Gold price. As of writing, the Gold price trades subduedly near $4,327.