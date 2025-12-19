US President Trump: Not ruling out war with Venezuela – NBC

United States (US) President Donald Trump said in a telephonic interview with NBC on Friday that the possibility of a war with Venezuela remains on the table, according to NBC.

Additional remarks

I don’t rule it out, no.



Leaving the possibility of a war with Venezuela on the table.



There will be additional seizures of oil tankers near Venezuela.

Market reaction

The impact of the headlines seems positive on the Oil price. During the press time, the WTI Oil price trades 0.3% higher to near $56.00.