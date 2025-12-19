ECB’s Kazaks: Counter-productive to talk about direction of rates

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and the current governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, Mārtiņš Kazāks, said during the European trading session that the consumer inflation expectations remain well-anchored.

Additional remarks

Counter-productive to talk about direction of rates.



Forecast deviations are relatively small.



Full optionality needed with risks on both sides.



Inflation expectations remain anchored



Ukraine peace could be positive, depending on terms.

Market reaction

There has been no impact of ECB Kazāks's comments on the Euro (EUR) as they lack clarity on the monetary policy outlook. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair trades 0.11% lower to near 1.1710.