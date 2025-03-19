USD/INR gathers strength as traders await Fed rate decision

- The Indian Rupee softens on Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- Geopolitical risks and Trump’s tariff threats weigh on the INR, but persistent weakness in USD might help limit its losses.
- The Fed rate decision will take center stage later on Wednesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) loses ground on Wednesday after reaching over a three-week high in the previous session. The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weigh on the Indian currency. The upcoming reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump on April 2 could also exert some selling pressure on the INR in the near term.
However, a broadly weaker Greenback and an uptick in exporter US Dollar (USD) sales could provide some support to the local currency. Additionally, India’s latest current account data, which showed a surplus in February, might contribute to the INR’s upside.
All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to hold interest rates steady. Investors will closely monitor the Press Conference and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or ‘dot-plot’ as it might offer some hints about views on the economy and possibly the future path for interest rates.
Indian Rupee softens ahead of Fed rate decision
- India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to 2.38% in February from 2.31% in January, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported on Monday. This figure came in hotter than the estimation of 2.36%.
- A White House official said late Tuesday that reciprocal tariffs still intended to take effect from April 2
- US Industrial Production rose by 0.7% MoM in February, versus 0.3% prior (revised from 0.5%), according to the Federal Reserve on Tuesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a growth of 0.2%.
- Building permits in the US fell by 1.2% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.456 million in February, slightly higher than market expectations of 1.450 million. It was the biggest drop in five months.
- US Housing Starts jumps by 11.2% to an annual rate of 1.501 million in February after plunging by 11.5% to a revised rate of 1.350 million in January.
- The odds of a rate cut at the May meeting have risen to 25% from 18% a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
USD/INR remains constructive in the longer term
The Indian Rupee weakens on the day. In the longer term, the USD/INR pair keeps the bullish vibe on the daily chart, with the price holding above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, in the near term, the pair has broken out of a symmetrical triangle, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below the midline near 42.60, suggesting that further downside cannot be ruled out.
The key resistance level for USD/INR is seen near the 87.00 psychological level. Consistent trading above this level could pave the way to 87.38, the high of March 11, en route to 87.53, the high of February 28.
On the flip side, the initial support level is located at 86.48, the low of March 18. A breach of the mentioned level could open the door for a move toward 86.14, the low of January 27, followed by 85.60, the low of January 6.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
