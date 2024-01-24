- Indian Rupee attracts some sellers on the firmer USD, higher US yield.
- The Indian economy is poised to touch $5 trillion next financial year, said the Union Petroleum Minister.
- US S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report will be released later on Wednesday.
Indian Rupee (INR) weakens on Wednesday amid further strength in the US Dollar (USD) and higher US yields. The robust US economic data prompted the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to cut rates as aggressively as the market expects. Investors have priced in a 49% chance of a March rate cut from an 80% just a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Nonetheless, the positive economic outlook in India provides some support for the Indian Rupee. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said that the Indian economy is poised to touch $5 trillion next financial year and capitalize to double to $10 trillion by the end of this decade. Puri further stated that the Indian economy is booming and expected to be the fastest-growing major economy and would be a $5 trillion economy by 2024–25.
Market players await the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report on Wednesday for fresh impetus. Later this week, the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product Annualized and the December Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) will be in the spotlight. These two key US events may provide a guide to the outlook for interest rates in the United States. Indian markets will be closed on Friday for Republic Day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains resilient amid global challenges
- India has replaced Hong Kong as the fourth-largest stock market in the world, with a market capitalization of $4.3 trillion.
- The Indian GDP is expected to grow 7.3% in the current financial year 2023–24, remaining the fastest-growing major economy, according to the National Statistics Office.
- The US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index came in at -15 in January versus -11 prior, below the market consensus of -7. This figure marked its third consecutive negative reading.
- The market now expects 125 basis points (bps) of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024, down from around 175 bps earlier this month.
- Fed governor Christopher Waller stated that the Fed should cut rates "methodically and carefully" and definitely not in a “rushed" manner.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he sees rate cuts beginning in the third quarter, whereas San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested policymakers must be patient about rate cuts.
- The preliminary US S&P Global Services PMI for January is forecast to ease from 51.4 to 51.0, while the Manufacturing PMI is projected to remain steady at 47.9.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee sticks to the 82.80–83.40 range
Indian Rupee trades on a softer note on the day. The USD/INR pair remains confined within a familiar trading band of 82.80–83.40 since September 2023. USD/INR holds above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces back above the 50.0 midline, supporting the buyers for the time being.
The key resistance level for USD/INR will emerge at the upper boundary of the trading range at 83.40. The next hurdle is located at 83.47 (2023 high) and 84.00 (round figure). On the downside, the first support level is seen at the 83.00 psychological mark. A break below 83.00 will see the next contention level at 82.80 (the lower limit of the trading range and a low of January 15) and 82.60 (low of August 11).
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|-0.47%
|-0.12%
|0.29%
|0.41%
|0.73%
|0.94%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|-0.66%
|-0.29%
|0.12%
|0.24%
|0.55%
|0.77%
|GBP
|0.48%
|0.65%
|0.35%
|0.76%
|0.89%
|1.20%
|1.40%
|CAD
|0.12%
|0.29%
|-0.36%
|0.40%
|0.52%
|0.84%
|1.04%
|AUD
|-0.30%
|-0.12%
|-0.77%
|-0.41%
|0.08%
|0.42%
|0.62%
|JPY
|-0.42%
|-0.23%
|-0.89%
|-0.54%
|-0.12%
|0.31%
|0.53%
|NZD
|-0.73%
|-0.55%
|-1.21%
|-0.85%
|-0.44%
|-0.32%
|0.22%
|CHF
|-0.95%
|-0.77%
|-1.42%
|-1.06%
|-0.62%
|-0.53%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee?
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee?
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
How does inflation in India impact the Rupee?
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee?
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
