USD/INR charts three-day losing streak, nears 50-day MA support

- USD/INR is operating on slippery grounds, as indicated by the three-day losing streak.
- The upside in Rupee looks limited, courtesy of the SIno-US political tensions and the upbeat US data.
USD/INR fell 0.31% on Wednesday, confirming a three-day losing streak, the longest since Oct. 23.
The Rupee extended Tuesday's rally amid trade optimism and weakness in crude oil – Brent's front-month contract fell more than 1.6% to $62.48 per barrel.
The Indian unit may rise further on Thursday, according to technical studies: USD/INR's daily chart shows consecutive bearish Marubozu candles, descending 5- and 10-day moving averages and a below-50 reading on the relative strength index.
The losses, however, could be restricted near the 50-day moving average support at 71.17, as analysts are worried that another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India may not have any positive impact on the economy. The central bank's rate decision is due on Dec. 5.
In fact, a strong bounce from the 50-day moving average cannot be ruled out, as renewed political tensions between the US and China have boosted demand for the haven assets. President Trump on Wednesday signed the Hong Kong Democracy bill, triggering fears of a fall out on the trade front.
The anti-risk Japanese Yen picked up a bid in Asia and the futures on the S&P 500 dropped by more than 0.20%. Indian equities, therefore, may come under pressure, weakening the bid tone around INR.
Further, the greenback may find love due to the upbeat domestic data. The US gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.1% in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending, the official data released on Wednesday showed.
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.295
|Today Daily Change
|0.0570
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|71.238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4665
|Daily SMA50
|71.195
|Daily SMA100
|70.9003
|Daily SMA200
|70.2269
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.59
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2255
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4508
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.1124
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4769
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.8414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery
Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Off six-month highs as President Trump signs Hong Kong Democracy bill
The USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity in the Asian session, possibly due to fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk CN and derail the ongoing trade negotiations.
Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Trump Bumps Risk Appetite By Signing Hong Kong Bill
Well, Trump finally did it (no, not the Putinesque image of himself as a boxer) – he signed the Hong Kong Treaty after UK markets closed, sending risk appetite into a tailspin.