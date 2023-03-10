USD Index holds on above 105.00 ahead of NFP

- The index appears mildly offered above the 105.00 mark.
- US yields accelerate the decline ahead of the key Payrolls.
- The US jobs report will take centre stage later in the NA session.
The greenback, when measured by the USD Index (DXY), navigates within a narrow range and slightly on the defensive above the 105.00 yardstick following the opening bell in the old continent on Friday.
USD Index focuses on key US data
The index gives away further ground and adds to the pessimism seen so far in the second half of the week on the back of a tepid improvement in the risk complex ahead of the release of the US jobs report.
Indeed, the upside momentum in the dollar appears somewhat mitigated following fresh YTD peaks near 106.00 the figure recorded in the wake of Chair Powell’s first testimony before the Congress.
The corrective decline in US yields across the curve also accompanies the dollar’s decline amidst divided consensus among investors regarding the upcoming interest rate hike by the Fed.
On this, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool now sees the probability of a 50 bps rate raise at 55%, from just below 80% a day ago.
In the US docket, the February’s Non-farm Payrolls will be in the limelight later in the session, with consensus expecting the US economy to have created 205K jobs during last month and the Unemployment Rate to have held steady at 3.4%.
What to look for around USD
The index remains cautious and hovers around the key 105.00 neighbourhood at the end of the week ahead of release of the US jobs report for the month of February.
The dollar, in the meantime, appears well supported by (dwindling?) expectations of a 50 bps rate raise at the Fed’s gathering later in the month. This view has been propped up by hawkish message from Fed speakers from many weeks now and lately by Chief Powell at both his testimonies earlier in the week.
In addition, the still elevated inflation as well as the solid labour market and the resilient economy in general also seem to underpin the tighter-for-longer stance from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Monthly Budget Statement (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Persistent narrative for a Fed’s tighter-for-longer stance. Terminal rates near 5.5%? Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.04% at 105.23 and the breakdown of 104.09 (weekly low March 1) would open the door to 103.53 (55-day SMA) and finally 102.58 (weekly low February 14). On the other hand, the next up-barrier aligns at 105.88 (2023 high March 8) seconded by 106.62 (200-day SMA) and then 107.19 (weekly high November 30 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.