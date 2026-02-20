US Dollar Index gains momentum to near 98.00 ahead of US GDP and PCE data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a stronger note near 98.00 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. Traders brace for the key US economic data later on Friday for more clues on the interest rate path.

The stronger-than-expected US economic data and hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes could lift the DXY in the near term. According to minutes released on Wednesday from the January Fed meeting, officials split on where the interest rates should go. Several policymakers stated that rate hikes could be on the table and wanted the post-meeting statement to more closely reflect “a two-sided description of the Committee’s future interest rate decisions.”

Data released by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday showed that the Initial Jobless Claims declined to 206,000 for the week ending February 14. This figure came in below the market consensus of 225,000 and down from the previous week’s revised 229,000.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the labor market has remained "pretty resilient" and that the central bank is close to both mandates of maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly stated that the monetary policy is in a good place.

The preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data will be the highlights later in the day. In case of weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the US Dollar lower against its rivals.