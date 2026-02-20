Canadian Dollar steadies as Oil strength offsets firm US Dollar

USD/CAD steadies for the second successive session, hovering around 1.3700 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair remains subdued as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) draws support from higher Oil prices, offsetting the stronger US Dollar (USD). Notably, Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US), supplying around 60% of total US crude imports.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price is trading near $66.50 per barrel at the time of writing. The benchmark WTI remains near a six-month high of $66.82, reached earlier in the day, supported by escalating supply concerns linked to tensions between the United States (US) and Iran.

BBC reported that US President Donald Trump warned that Iran must reach an agreement or face “bad things,” keeping the threat of military action over fragile nuclear negotiations. Iran, in turn, informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that it does not seek conflict but will respond to any military aggression.

The Greenback continues to receive support following hawkish minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released on Wednesday. The January FOMC Meeting Minutes revived speculation about possible rate hikes if inflation persists. While nearly all policymakers backed holding rates steady, only a few favored a cut, and officials signaled openness to easing if inflation cools as expected.

Additionally, stronger-than-expected US economic figures lent support to the US Dollar. The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported Thursday that Initial Jobless Claims came in at 206K for the week ending February 14, down from the prior week’s revised 229K and below the 225K market forecast.

Traders will likely observe the preliminary reading of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data later on Friday.