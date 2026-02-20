TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Japanese Yen remains weak against US Dollar, Japan’s National CPI cools down

  • The Japanese Yen trades vulnerably near its weekly low around 155.20 against the US Dollar.
  • Soft Japan’s CPI data will likely weigh on hawkish BoJ expectations.
  • FOMC Minutes showed that officials are not in a hurry to cut interest rates.
Japanese Yen remains weak against US Dollar, Japan’s National CPI cools down
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) shows weakness against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian trading session on Friday. The USD/JPY pair holds onto gains near its weekly high of 155.20 posted on Thursday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar continues to outperform due to signals from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes of the January policy meeting that officials see no rush for interest rate cuts, with inflation remaining persistently above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near the fresh three-week high of 98.00 posted on Thursday.

In Friday’s session, major triggers for the US Dollar will be the preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which will be released during the North American session.

Economists expect the US GDP to have risen at an annualized pace of 3% against the previous reading of 4.4%. S&P Global Composite PMI is estimated to have grown at a faster pace, supported by strong business activity in both the manufacturing and the services sector.

Though investors have underpinned the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen, the latter trades broadly stable even as Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew moderately in January.

Earlier in the day, the data showed that the headline CPI rose at an annualized pace of 1.5%, slower than 2.1% in December. National CPI ex. Fresh Food decelerated to 2%, as expected, from the previous reading of 2.4%. Cooling inflationary pressures in Japan could weigh on expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the near term.

Economic Indicator

National CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Feb 19, 2026 23:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2%

Consensus: 2%

Previous: 2.4%

Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint

EUR/USD: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint

The EUR/USD pair remains on the back foot through the Asian session on Friday and currently trades just above mid-1.1700s, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day.

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low vs. USD as traders await US data

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low vs. USD as traders await US data

The GBP/USD pair prolongs its weekly downtrend for the fifth consecutive day on Friday and slides back closer to a nearly one-month low, touched the previous day. Spot prices trade below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session on Friday and seem vulnerable to slide further as traders now look to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.

Gold eyes next breakout on US GDP, PCE inflation data

Gold eyes next breakout on US GDP, PCE inflation data

Gold sticks to recent gains around the $5,000-mark early Friday, biding time before the high-impact US macro events. The focus is now on the US fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product, core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index and the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are trading sideways within consolidation ranges on Friday, signaling a lack of directional bias in the broader crypto market. BTC rebounded from key support, and ETH is nearing the lower consolidation boundary, while XRP is holding at its lower trendline boundary. 

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers