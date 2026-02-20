The GBP/USD pair prolongs its weekly downtrend for the fifth consecutive day on Friday and slides back closer to a nearly one-month low, touched the previous day. Spot prices trade below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session on Friday and seem vulnerable to slide further as traders now look to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.

The Advance US Q4 GDP report, along with the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, is due for release later today and will be looked upon for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. In the meantime, reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US central bank assist the USD to stand firm near its highest level since January 23 and turn out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of the growing acceptance that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower borrowing costs at its next policy meeting in March. The expectations were lifted by the disappointing UK jobs report, which showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 5.2% during the three months to December and pointed to a slowdown in wage growth. Moreover, the UK consumer inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly a year, reaffirming dovish BoE bets.

Apart from this, the GBP/USD pair's downfall could further be attributed to some follow-through technical selling following this week's breakdown below the 1.3530-1.3520 resistance-turned-support. This, in turn, validates the near-term negative outlook, suggesting that a positive reaction to weak US macro data could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register heavy weekly losses, and the fundamental backdrop backs the case for a further depreciating move.