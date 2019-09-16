USD/IDR: Rupiah stalls sell-off after Bank Indonesia intervenes in bond market

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Nanang Hendarsah, Head of Bank Indonesia’s (BI) monetary management department said in a text message on Monday, Indonesia's central bank intervened in the bond market on Monday to support the Rupiah currency.

Hendarsah said: "Bank Indonesia is intervening in the bond market, it is still ongoing, to maintain the stability of the rupiah."

Following the Saudi oil plants attack news-led risk aversion, the Indonesian Rupiah witnessed a sharp fall against its American peer, with USD/IDR rallying 0.60% to near 14,050 levels.

Rupiah hit fresh two-month tops vs. the US dollar on Friday at 13,905 amid dovish Fed expectations and US-China trade optimism.

USD/IDR Levels to consider

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14040
Today Daily Change 64.1000
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 13975.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14156.6725
Daily SMA50 14127.574
Daily SMA100 14204.1685
Daily SMA200 14203.0102
Levels
Previous Daily High 13997.25
Previous Daily Low 13910.5
Previous Weekly High 14112.4
Previous Weekly Low 13883
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13964.1115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13943.6385
Daily Pivot Point S1 13925.1833
Daily Pivot Point S2 13874.4667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13838.4333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14011.9333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14047.9667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14098.6833

 

 

