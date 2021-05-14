USD/IDR: Rupiah set to prove resilient against the greenback – Mizuho

In April, the USD/IDR pair continued fluctuating without moving in any direction. According to economists at Mizuho Bank, the Indonesian rupiah is forecast to remain strong against the US dollar in May.
There are some sources of concerns though
“Given the current situation with US interest rates, security investment in Indonesia is likely to return. It can therefore be said that the Indonesian rupiah is not likely to depreciate further for a while.”
“The situation in Indonesia with the COVID-19 pandemic and covid vaccinations has not been seen as optimistic from a global perspective. The Indonesian rupiah is thus expected to continue strengthening based on the trade surplus with increasing exports resulting from the economic recovery of trade partners.”
“The current situation in India has been extremely severe, as has been reported in the media. Indonesia could fall into the same situation in the times ahead, and such risks are relatively high. Market participants should thus continue carefully observing the headlines on the domestic situation as related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, if the covid situation does not deteriorate any further, the trade surplus could be gradually reduced. It should be reminded that this means that a supporting factor for the Indonesian rupiah could start to weaken in the long run.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
