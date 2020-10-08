USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah is off the lows after Retail Sales rebound

Indonesia's Retail Sales dropped by 9.2% on the year in August vs. a 12.3% slump seen in July, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Thursday.

The increase in the purchases of food, beverages, and tobacco bumped the recovery in the Retail Sales.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in September to fall by 7.3% YoY, Reuters reports.

FX implications

The Indonesian rupiah (IDR) remains under mild selling pressure against the US dollar despite an improvement in Indonesia’s Retail Sales. USD/IDR adds 0.22% to trade at 14,722, at the time of writing.