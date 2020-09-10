USD/IDR Price News: Bank Indonesia intervenes again to support the rupiah

The Indonesian central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), is reportedly intervening in the market to support the rupiah, said the central bank official on Thursday.

The BI intervened in foreign exchange markets on Wednesday to curb volatility in Rupiah's (IDR) exchange rate.

USD/IDR quickly retraced from four-month tops of 14,885 on the intervention report, now trading at 14,835, still up 0.40% on the day.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian stock markets tumbled over 4% to hit monthly lows on news that Jakarta will reinstate social distancing restrictions due to a rise in coronavirus infections.