USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indicators suggest downside momentum may be ebbing

  • USD/IDR's daily chart indicators are reporting bullish developments. 
  • A corrective bounce to resistance near 14,700 could be in the offing.

USD/IDR's downtrend from the May 2019 high of 14,525 may be running out of steam, according to key technical indicators. 

The 14-day relative strength index has charted higher lows over the last two weeks, contradicting lower lows on the price chart. The bullish divergence indicates a price bounce could be in the offing. 

The daily chart MACD histogram is also trending north (albeit below zero) since Jan. 17, warning an impending bullish reversal. 

A move above 13,714 (Jan. 15 high) would imply a temporary bottom has been made and could yield a rally to 13,910 (September low). The odds of a corrective bounce would weaken if prices find acceptance under 13,560 (June 24 low). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13657.4
Today Daily Change -24.6500
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 13682.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13759.2763
Daily SMA50 13916.1949
Daily SMA100 14004.556
Daily SMA200 14107.6767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13716.509
Previous Daily Low 13573
Previous Weekly High 13716
Previous Weekly Low 13521.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13627.8204
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13661.6886
Daily Pivot Point S1 13597.8637
Daily Pivot Point S2 13513.6773
Daily Pivot Point S3 13454.3547
Daily Pivot Point R1 13741.3727
Daily Pivot Point R2 13800.6953
Daily Pivot Point R3 13884.8817

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

