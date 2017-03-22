USD/HUF RSI has potential to remain constructive

USD/HUF RSI has potential to remain constructiveBy FXStreet Algorythms
The market signal occurs when the 4hr RSI attempted to resume the former trend and failed to challenge the recent lows.
The resulting swing failure pattern implies that that bulls were able to secure this support level and the USD/HUF, up a touch in recent trading, could be facing a short-term ascendant phase.
