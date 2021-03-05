USD/CNY's options market flips bullish for first since mid-December

One-month risk reversals on USD/CNY, which measures the spread between call and put prices, rose above zero earlier this week, indicating a bullish shift in the options market sentiment.
In other words, call options or bullish bets on USD/CNY are now drawing higher prices (demand) than puts or bearish bets.
At press time, the currency pair is trading unchanged on the day near 6.4731.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 as risk-aversion deepens, NFP eyed
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7700, having hit fresh three-week lows at 0.7688, as risk-aversion remains at full steam in Asia. Stocks tumbled while the US dollar rallied alongside the Treasury yields after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the bond market turmoil. NFP awaited.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
GBP/USD: En route 11-week-old support around 1.3800
GBP/USD stands on slippery ground, drops for third consecutive day. The cable extends weakness below 10-day SMA after breaking 21-day SMA the previous day. January tops, key Fibonacci retracement levels lure the bears below the key support line.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.