USD/CNY: Slips below 7.0900 to trim PBOC-led gains

- USD/CNY takes a U-turn from 7.0934, still positive on a day after flashing two-day losses.
- PBOC cuts 14-day reverse report rate, ADB slashes economic forecasts.
- Virus woes, geopolitical tension with India weigh on the quote.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts to offer near-term directions to the traders.
Having initially surged to 7.0934, USD/CNY currently drops to 7.0890, up 0.06% on a day, during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair snaps the previous two-day fall as virus woes join the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut. Additionally, China’s tussle with India and the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) downbeat economic forecasts also weaken the prices.
The PBOC offered a surprise rate cut during early Thursday. The Chinese central bank cut the rate on 14-day reverse repurchase agreements to 2.35% vs. 2.55% previous. Though, the 7-day reverse repo remains unchanged at 2.20%.
Other than the PBOC rate cut, the fears relating to the fresh spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) join the Indian-China tension to drag the quote downwards. Although the latest numbers from China, especially from Beijing recede from the latest highs, the Chinese capital is still under partial lockdown while holding down major flight operations. Elsewhere, India recently gave more power to its military while dealing with the dragon nation. New Delhi also bears the allegations of disapproving the purchase of Chinese goods and trigger trade war.
Elsewhere, the ADB slashed China’s 2020 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.3% while expecting a 7.4% growth for 2021.
It should also be noted that the market’s risk-tone seems bogged down by the pandemic fears, which in turn pays less attention to US President Donald Trump’s signal of the cure of the deadly disease. In doing so, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 2.6 basis points (bps) to 0.70% whereas stocks in China post mild losses but those from Japan decline over 1.0% by the press time.
Looking forward, traders will have to closely observe the qualitative fundamental factors for immediate direction amid a lack of major data/events ahead of the US session.
Technical analysis
21-day EMA near 7.0935 restricts the pair’s immediate upside, which in turn highlights the importance of a 100-day EMA level of 7.0638 during the USD/CNY quote’s further weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0891
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|7.0851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1065
|Daily SMA50
|7.0888
|Daily SMA100
|7.0535
|Daily SMA200
|7.0404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0968
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0909
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0562
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1783
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0622
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6850 on fresh US-China optimism
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.6850 on renewed optimism over the US-China relations. Australia's May jobs report disappointed across all key indicators due to the coronavirus impact.
USD/JPY looks to regain 107.00 amid risk-recovery
Amid improving market mood on fresh US-China talks, USD/JPY heads back towards 107.00. Coronavirus resurgence and likely upward revision to the Japanese economic assessment could cap the recovery.
China, US agreed to continue engagement and communication
China’s state-run news agency reports on Thursday, the country’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Hawaii and articulated their positions and agreed this was a constructive dialogue.
Gold: Consecutive Doji candles signal indecision
Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same timeframe on the chart. The candle comprises of a small body and long wicks ...
WTI remains pressured below $38.00 following EIA inventory build
WTI extends the previous day’s losses from $38.63. The energy benchmark prints consecutive second day of losses after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released higher than forecast stockpile numbers.