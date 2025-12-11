TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

  • Cardano is down 5%, extending the 3% reversal from a local resistance trendline.
  • Derivatives data indicate a bearish bias as Open Interest falls, likely linked to the US Fed’s hawkish rate cut.
  • On-chain data signals network growth, with transaction volume hitting a nine-month high. 
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline. Still, on-chain data indicates a recent surge in network activity that could bolster long-term demand.

Technically. Cardano is at risk of further losses as the broader market reacts to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish quarter-point rate cut. 

Bearish bias in derivatives overlooks Cardano’s network growth

CoinGlass data shows a 13% drop in Cardano futures Open Interest (OI) over the last 24 hours to $725.61 million. This indicates a massive drop in active positions, including both longs and shorts, suggesting a decline in traders' risk appetite.

Amid the risk-off sentiment, the funding rate has dropped to 0.0019% from 0.0047% earlier in the day, suggesting a decline in bullish sentiment. 

ADA derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
ADA derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

Along the same lines, the long-to-short ratio chart indicates a surge in bearish bets, reflecting traders' bearish anticipation. Short positions account for 54.62% of all active positions in the last 24 hours by press time. 

ADA Long/Short ratio chart.
ADA Long/Short ratio chart.

On the network side, Santiment data shows that transaction volume reached a nine-month high of 4.11 billion ADA on Tuesday. This indicates a surge in network activity that could bolster the demand for ADA if it sustains. 

Additionally, the daily active addresses hit a near-four-month high of 34,229 on Tuesday, indicating renewed interest among network users.

Cardano's transaction volume. Source: Santiment.
Cardano's transaction volume. Source: Santiment.

Cardano’s pullback risks an over 10% drop

Cardano’s 3% pullback from the resistance trendline formed by connecting the October 27 and November 11 highs, aligning with the Supertrend indicator line at $0.48, extends the prevailing downward trend.

The reversal aims for the December 1 low at $0.3707, indicating a bearish potential of nearly 14% from the current market price. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 44, crossing below its midline, signaling that selling pressure is rising. With more room to the downside before reaching the oversold zone, the indicator warns of a steady correction in Cardano. 

Still, the positive trend in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line remains intact, indicating residual bullish momentum. If the MACD crosses below the red line, it would confirm a renewal in bearish pressure. 

ADA/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
ADA/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

To reinstate an upward trend, Cardano should cross above $0.48, which would confirm the trendline breakout and flash a buy signal from the Supertrend Indicator. The breakout rally could push Cardano prices to $0.6069, a level marked by the November 11 high.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

XRP dips toward $2.00 as crypto market anticipates Fed decision

Ripple is grinding lower, trading at $2.06 at the time of writing on Wednesday, reflecting risk-off sentiment across the cryptocurrency market ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady as XRP struggles ahead of Fed rate decision

Bitcoin holds above $92,000, supported by ETF inflows and hopes of a potential Fed interest rate cut. Ethereum rises above the 50-day EMA as the MACD and RSI signal a bullish turnaround. XRP trades under pressure as sellers target $2.00 support despite mild ETF inflows.

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin holds $92,000, primed for volatility as Fed decision looms

Bitcoin price approaches key resistance at $94,253, a breakout above this level could trigger further upside momentum. BTC may see heightened volatility as the Fed is set to announce its monetary policy decision and forward guidance.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 