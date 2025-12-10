Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

If this forecast comes true, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement one 25- basis- point (bps) rate cut eachs in 2026 and 2027, after trimming the interest rate by 25 bps on Wednesday for the third consecutive meeting.

In 2027 and 2028, rates are projected to drop to 3.1%, matching September projections. The longer-term forecast remains at 3%.

The Fed also revised its economic projections. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now projected at 1.7% this year, up from the previous forecast of 1.6%. For 2026, the economy is expected to grow by 2.3%, above the 1.8% estimated in September.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.5% by the end of 2025, matching the previously estimated figure. For 2026, unemployment is likely to fall to 4.4%, in line with previous expectations.

Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index is estimated to fall at 2.9% by the end of the year, below the 3.0% projected in September. In 2026, PCE inflation is expected to ease to 2.4%, slightly lower than the 2.6% projected previously. By 2027, the PCE index is expected to reach 2.1%.