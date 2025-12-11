TRENDING:
Philippines Gold price today: Gold falls, according to FXStreet data
Gold prices fell in Philippines on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 8,016.64 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, down compared with the PHP 8,047.20 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold decreased to PHP 93,505.34 per tola from PHP 93,861.73 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure

Gold Price in PHP

1 Gram

8,016.64

10 Grams

80,167.01

Tola

93,505.34

Troy Ounce

249,346.80

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Philippines by adapting international prices (USD/PHP) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds below 1.1700 despite Fed rate cut, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD holds below 1.1700 despite Fed rate cut, US Jobless Claims data eyed

The EUR/USD pair posts modest losses near 1.1690 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. However, the US Federal Reserve's dovish rate cut on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar against the Euro. Traders await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which is due later on Thursday. 

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD rebounds following Fed’s third straight rate trim

GBP/USD punched a fresh hole into seven-week highs on Wednesday, rising back into the 1.3400 neighborhood after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected third straight interest rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a particularly cautious showing, hinting that the Fed could be poised for another extended “wait and see” period.

Gold: $4,250 remains a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold: $4,250 remains a tough nut to crack for buyers

Gold is testing bearish commitments at the $4,250 psychological level on Thursday, pausing a two-day uptrend as markets weigh a less hawkish than feared US Federal Reserve policy announcements.   

Cardano flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid eyes $30 breakout despite declining staking balance

Hyperliquid is trading above $28.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after rebounding from support at $27.50. The broader cryptocurrency market is characterised by widespread intraday losses ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision.

