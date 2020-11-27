USD/CNY Price Analysis: Yuan eyes worst weekly loss in two month

- Yuan trades 0.27% lower on the week as dollar draws month-end bids.
- USD/CNY looks oversold as per weekly chart indicators.
- The Chinese yuan (CNY) is currently trading at 6.5785 per US dollar, representing a 0.27% drop for the week.
If these losses are held through Friday's close, it will be the biggest weekly decline since the third week of September.
China's industrial profits rose for the sixth straight month in October, and at the fastest rate in nine years, data released early Friday showed. So far, however, the data has failed to put a bid under the yuan. The greenback is reportedly benefitting from the month-end corporate demand for the US dollar.
Besides, the USD/CNY pair looks oversold, according to the below-30 reading on the 14-week Relative Strength Index. As such, a corrective bounce could be seen in the next couple of weeks.
Weekly chart
Trend: Oversold
Technical levels
USD/CNY
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.579
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|6.5756
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.6104
|Daily SMA50
|6.6951
|Daily SMA100
|6.8082
|Daily SMA200
|6.9368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.5792
|Previous Daily Low
|6.5627
|Previous Weekly High
|6.6065
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.5404
|Previous Monthly High
|6.791
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6414
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.5729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.5658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.5493
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.5823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
