USD/CNY: Oversold pair sees little action after PBOC's status quo rate decision

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNY lacks a clear directional bias on Monday. 
  • The PBOC keeps one- and five-year interest rates unchanged. 
  • The pair looks oversold and due for a corrective bounce. 

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) decision to keep interest rates unchanged fails to elicit a reaction from the USD/CNY pair. 

The central bank retained one and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3.85% and 4.65%. 

A status quo decision was expected, given the recent improvement in the forward-looking economic indices. For instance, the Caixin China purchasing managers index, which focuses on small, private manufacturers, rose to a nine-year high of 53.1 in August from 52.8 in July.

As such, the CNY hasn't seen notable moves since the rate decision. The USD/CNY pair is trading in the sideways manner near 6.7636 at press time. The pair has declined by over 5% since topping out at 7.1766 in May. 

The 14-day relative strength index is hovering below 30 or in the oversold region for the fourth straight week. Therefore, a corrective bounce could be in the offing. 

The case for a bounce would strengthen if the US stocks extend the recent risk aversion, boosting the greenback's haven demand. The futures tied to the S&P 500 are currently down 0.20%. 

The official data released Friday showed speculators boosted their short positions in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 to the highest level since 2008 int he week ended Sept. 15. 

Technical levels

USD/CNY

Overview
Today last price 6.7636
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 6.769
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.837
Daily SMA50 6.9167
Daily SMA100 7.0004
Daily SMA200 7.0023
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7769
Previous Daily Low 6.7512
Previous Weekly High 6.8344
Previous Weekly Low 6.7512
Previous Monthly High 6.9869
Previous Monthly Low 6.8426
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.7671
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.761
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.7545
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.7288
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7802
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.7914
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.8059

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

