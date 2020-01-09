USD/CNY bounces-off five-month lows near 6.9260 post-China CPI miss

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CNY hit five-months lows as US-Iran tensions faded.
  • China’s CPI miss calls for more PBOC easing.
  • Focus shifts to US data for fresh trading impetus.

USD/CNY opened with a bearish gap and went onto hit fresh five-month lows at 6.9257, as the Asian currency gained on some reprieve on the US-Iran geopolitical crisis. US President Trump said on Wednesday that Iran’s standing down and therefore the US will take no military response but only impose heavy economic sanctions.

Iran, in early hours of Wednesday, fired missiles on the US airbases in Iraq to avenge the US killing of its Quds Commander Soleimani last week.

Chinese Consumer Price Index (YoY): +4.5% (vs +4.7 % exp)

At the press time, the Chinese yuan is retreating from its five-month highs against the greenback, as downbeat Chinese inflation data continues to weigh. Softening price pressure in China calls for more PBOC easing, in an attempt to boost inflation and growth. USD/CNY recovers to 6.9301, still down 0.21% on the day.

Meanwhile, the spot also ignored the firmer Yuan fix by the Chinese central bank, as risk-on trades outweighed and weighed negatively on the dollar demand across the board. The US dollar index stalls its recent bullish momentum and consolidates near 97.30 region.

Attention now turns towards the US macro data and the US-China phase one trade deal signing due next week for further trading incentives on the pair. In the meantime, the risk trends amid looming Mid-East tensions will continue to have a significant bearing on the prices.

USD/CNY levels to consider

USD/CNY

Overview
Today last price 6.9301
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 6.9463
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9854
Daily SMA50 7.0107
Daily SMA100 7.0614
Daily SMA200 6.9654
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.954
Previous Daily Low 6.9376
Previous Weekly High 6.9958
Previous Weekly Low 6.9583
Previous Monthly High 7.0737
Previous Monthly Low 6.9583
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9477
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9439
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9379
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9296
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9215
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9543
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9624
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6875 despite downbeat China inflation

AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6875 despite downbeat China inflation

AUD/USD continues to trade in the green despite downbeat Australian trade data as well as Chinese inflation figures. However, increased RBA dovish expectations amid Australian bushfire caps the further upside in the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone. 

USD/JPY News

China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls

China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls

China's CPI inflation leveled out in December coming in under market expectations of +4.7%, with pork prices mostly stable. Although January inflation is likely to accelerate due to the Chinese New Year effect ...

Read more

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.

Oil News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures