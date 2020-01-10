USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Off 5.5-month lows, but bears remain in control

USD/CNH has recovered slightly from 5.5-month lows.

The weekly chart is still reporting a strong bearish bias.

The pair appears on track to test support near 6.8622.

USD/CNH has bounced slightly from multi-month lows, but the path of least resistance remains to the downside.

The pair is currently trading at 6.9264, having hit a low of 6.9169 Thursday. That was the lowest level since Aug. 1.

While the pair has recovered from 5.5-month low, the pair is still trapped in a falling channel on the weekly chart with the relative strength index reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.

Further, the weekly candle has convincingly breached the trendline rising from March 2018 and April 2019 lows, having faced rejection at the descending 5-week average.

All in all, the odds remain stacked in favor of a deeper slide to the falling channel support, currently seen at 6.8622.

A close above 7.0217 (December high) is needed to invalidate the lower highs setup on the daily chart and weaken the case for a slide to 6.8622, put forward by the weekly chart.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels