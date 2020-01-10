USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Off 5.5-month lows, but bears remain in control

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CNH has recovered slightly from 5.5-month lows. 
  • The weekly chart is still reporting a strong bearish bias. 
  • The pair appears on track to test support near 6.8622.

USD/CNH has bounced slightly from multi-month lows, but the path of least resistance remains to the downside. 

The pair is currently trading at 6.9264, having hit a low of 6.9169 Thursday. That was the lowest level since Aug. 1.

While the pair has recovered from 5.5-month low, the pair is still trapped in a falling channel on the weekly chart with the relative strength index reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

Further, the weekly candle has convincingly breached the trendline rising from March 2018 and April 2019 lows, having faced rejection at the descending 5-week average. 

All in all, the odds remain stacked in favor of a deeper slide to the falling channel support, currently seen at 6.8622. 

A close above 7.0217 (December high) is needed to invalidate the lower highs setup on the daily chart and weaken the case for a slide to 6.8622, put forward by the weekly chart

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.9264
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 6.9265
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9803
Daily SMA50 7.0057
Daily SMA100 7.0577
Daily SMA200 6.9711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.9394
Previous Daily Low 6.917
Previous Weekly High 6.9942
Previous Weekly Low 6.9424
Previous Monthly High 7.0879
Previous Monthly Low 6.9048
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.9256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.9309
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.9159
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.9053
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8935
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.9382
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9606

 

 

