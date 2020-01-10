USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Off 5.5-month lows, but bears remain in control

- USD/CNH has recovered slightly from 5.5-month lows.
- The weekly chart is still reporting a strong bearish bias.
- The pair appears on track to test support near 6.8622.
USD/CNH has bounced slightly from multi-month lows, but the path of least resistance remains to the downside.
The pair is currently trading at 6.9264, having hit a low of 6.9169 Thursday. That was the lowest level since Aug. 1.
While the pair has recovered from 5.5-month low, the pair is still trapped in a falling channel on the weekly chart with the relative strength index reporting bearish conditions with a below-50 print.
Further, the weekly candle has convincingly breached the trendline rising from March 2018 and April 2019 lows, having faced rejection at the descending 5-week average.
All in all, the odds remain stacked in favor of a deeper slide to the falling channel support, currently seen at 6.8622.
A close above 7.0217 (December high) is needed to invalidate the lower highs setup on the daily chart and weaken the case for a slide to 6.8622, put forward by the weekly chart.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9264
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|6.9265
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9803
|Daily SMA50
|7.0057
|Daily SMA100
|7.0577
|Daily SMA200
|6.9711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9394
|Previous Daily Low
|6.917
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9942
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9424
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0879
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9159
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9382
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9606
