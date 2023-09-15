USD/CNH retreats toward 7.2700 on China upbeat economic data, reduces RRR

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/CNH retraces the previous day’s gains on China’s positive economic data.
  • PBoC has reduced the Reserve Requirement Ratio by 25 bps.
  • US Dollar (USD) is trading near its six-month high after the US positive economic data.

USD/CNH retreats from the previous day’s gains, trading lower around 7.2700 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is experiencing downward pressure due to China’s upbeat macro data.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in China has reported that Retail Sales year-over-year improved by 4.6%, surpassing expectations of 3.0% in August and an improvement from the previous figure of 2.5%. Additionally, Industrial Production (YoY) also exceeded estimates, showing a growth of 4.5% in August compared to a 3.7% rise in July.

These positive economic indicators have been accompanied by additional stimulus measures from China, contributing to an optimistic market sentiment. This optimism is putting pressure on the USD/CNH pair.

People's Bank of China (PBoC) has acted by reducing the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for a significant portion of the banking system by 25 basis points (bps). This marks the second such reduction this year and is expected to inject more liquidity into the economy, potentially bolstering growth in the world's second-largest economy.

China's actions to boost liquidity and support growth are noteworthy, the USD's trajectory remains influenced by the Fed's policy stance, which could act as a supporting factor for USD/CNH bulls.

US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six other major currencies, is currently trading near its six-month highs that were reached on Thursday. The spot price is hovering around 105.30 at the time of writing.

US Dollar (USD) is embracing the positive economic data out of the United States (US). The latest data on US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8 showed a reading of 220,000 new claimants, which was better than the forecasted 225,000. This figure also represented a slight improvement from the previous week's reading of 217,000.

Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for August met expectations with a 2.2% increase, slightly lower than the previous rate of a 2.4% hike. Additionally, Retail Sales showed improvement, rising to 0.6% compared to the previous month's 0.5% figure. This result exceeded market expectations, which had anticipated a slowdown to 0.2%.

Nonetheless, the CME FedWatch Tool has lowered the probability to 35% that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will carry out a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in November. This development could reinforce the market caution regarding the likelihood of such a move as the traders carefully assess the evolving economic outlook and the communication coming from the Fed.

Market participants will likely monitor the release of the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index scheduled later in the North American session. Expectations are for a minor decline from a reading of 69.1 to 69.5.

In case the actual reading aligns with or surpasses these expectations, it could potentially give the US Dollar (USD) the boost it needs to sustain its upward momentum. The data could provide insights into consumer sentiment and can influence market sentiment and trading decisions about the Greenback.

USD/CNH: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.2704
Today Daily Change -0.0196
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 7.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.2983
Daily SMA50 7.2439
Daily SMA100 7.1698
Daily SMA200 7.0235
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.2972
Previous Daily Low 7.2608
Previous Weekly High 7.3682
Previous Weekly Low 7.2548
Previous Monthly High 7.3496
Previous Monthly Low 7.1452
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.2833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.2747
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.2682
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.2464
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.2319
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.3045
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.3408

 

 

Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism

AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism

AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone

EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone

EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.

EUR/USD News

Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery

Gold needs a weekly close above key $1,920 barrier to extend recovery

Gold is building on the previous recovery early Friday, marching toward $1,920, as it moves further away from the three-week low of $1,901 set Thursday. With the US Retail Sales and inflation data now out of the way, Gold investors look out for the preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment data alongside the end-of-the-week flows for placing their trades.

Gold News

Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness

Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness

Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.

Read more

Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience

Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience

The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.

Read more

