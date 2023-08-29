USD/CNH Price Analysis: Traders seem non-committed, 7.2700 holds the key for bulls

- USD/CNH lacks any firm intraday direction and remains confined in a range on Tuesday.
- A sustained break and acceptance below 7.2700 will pave the way for additional losses.
- Bulls need to wait for a move beyond the 7.3000 before positioning for any further upside.
The USD/CNH pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Tuesday and oscillates in a narrow band, around the 7.2900 mark through the Asian session.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has been persistently setting stronger-than-expected daily-mid-points for the Chinese Yuan, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, act as a headwind for the USD/CNH pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of growing worries about the worsening economic conditions in China. Apart from this, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer favour the USD bulls and suggest that the path of least hurdle for spot prices is to the upside.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CNH pair has been showing some resilience below the 7.2700 round figure since early last week. Hence, acceptance below the said level might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for an extension of the recent pullback from the highest level since April 2022, around the 7.3500 touched earlier this month. Spot prices might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards testing the next relevant support near the 7.2300 area en route to the 7.2200-7.2180 region and the 7.2100.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a sustained strength beyond the 7.3000-7.3050 region before placing fresh bets, above which the USD/CNH pair could aim to challenge the 7.3355 supply zone. Some follow-through buying beyond the YTD peak will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and expose the 2022 swing high, around the 7.3750 region with some intermediate resistance near the 7.3600.
USD/CNH daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.2892
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|7.2932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.2615
|Daily SMA50
|7.2261
|Daily SMA100
|7.1176
|Daily SMA200
|7.0092
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.3056
|Previous Daily Low
|7.2696
|Previous Weekly High
|7.3362
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2744
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.2834
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2919
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.2734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.2374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3454
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
