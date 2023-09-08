USD/CNH Price Analysis: Pair extends the gains, hovers below 7.3590 resistance confluence

- USD/CNH extends its gains due to the firmer US Dollar (USD) following the consistent stream of upbeat economic data.
- Momentum indicators indicate a favorable upward trend in the short-term trajectory.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi.
USD/CNH continues the winning streak for the fifth day during the Asian session on Friday, trading around 7.3530 aligned to the 7.3590 resistance confluence. Meanwhile, the onshore Yuan (CNY) has marked a 16-year high at 7.3462 vs. the US Dollar (USD). The pair is experiencing upward support due to the firmer Greenback following the consistent stream of upbeat economic data from the United States (US).
On Thursday, the United States (US) released data indicating that as of September 1, US Initial Jobless Claims stood at 216,000, which is a decrease from the previous figure of 229,000. Market expectations had anticipated an increase to 234,000. Additionally, US Unit Labor Costs for the second quarter (Q2) rose to 2.2%, up from the previous reading of 1.6%, contrary to the expectation that it would remain unchanged.
Moreover, the G20 leaders' summit is scheduled to kick off in New Delhi this coming Saturday. It is worth highlighting that US President Joe Biden will participate in the event, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be in attendance. This situation is likely to add to the existing strain on the already delicate and deteriorating relationship between the two superpowers.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays above the centerline and lies above the signal line. This configuration indicates that the recent momentum is relatively robust and in an upward direction.
On the downside, the pair could meet the support around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 7.3325 level. A firm break below the latter could push the USD/CNH pair to navigate the region around the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 7.3188 aligned to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 7.3146, following the 14-day EMA at 7.3029.
In the near future, the USD/CNH pair is expected to maintain its bullish stance, contingent upon the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining above the 50 level.
USD/CNH: Daily Chart
USD/CNH: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.3532
|Today Daily Change
|0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|7.3418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.2968
|Daily SMA50
|7.2386
|Daily SMA100
|7.1507
|Daily SMA200
|7.0153
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.346
|Previous Daily Low
|7.3188
|Previous Weekly High
|7.3106
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.239
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3496
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.1452
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.3084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.3523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.3795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 0.6400 in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is underpinned by a fresh selling in the US Dollar, despite a risk-averse market environment on China worries.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
Gold extends gains around $1,920 on correction in US Dollar
Gold price extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around $1,920 a troy ounce. The price of the yellow metal is experiencing minor support due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) after a three-day winning streak, which could be attributed to the correction in US Treasury yields.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.