USD/CNH Price Analysis: Buyers face rejection near $6.4600

USD/CNH remains muted on Friday following the previous day’s gain.

Bears dominate trade as price stay pressurized below 20-day SMA.

Downside in the pair is capped near $6.4270 on the daily chart.

USD/CNH seems to be exhausted near the weekly high of $6.4609 on Friday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at $6.4530, up 0.01% for the day.

USD/CNH daily chart

On the daily chart, the pair has broken the long term consolidation of $6.4525 on September 10 and touched the levels seen in June around $6.4270. USD/CNH recovered swiftly in the previous session’s upside momentum and pushed above $6.4600 weekly highs.

Furthermore, the descending trendline from the high of $6.5277 acts as a defence for the bulls. Now, if price is sustained above the intraday high, it could test back the high made on September 7 at $6.4648.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would amplify the buying pressure to the $6.4775 horizontal support level.

USD/CNH bulls would take the dare to test the $6.4990 horizontal resistance level if succeeded in a daily close above the bearish slop line.

Alternatively, a reversal in price movement would try to test the $6.4400 horizontal support level followed by the previous day’s low of $6.4264.

Next, the market participants keep their eye on the $6.4200 horizontal support level.

USD/CNH additional levels

USD/CNH Overview Today last price 6.4506 Today Daily Change -0.0022 Today Daily Change % -0.03 Today daily open 6.4528 Trends Daily SMA20 6.4573 Daily SMA50 6.4697 Daily SMA100 6.4525 Daily SMA200 6.4739 Levels Previous Daily High 6.4549 Previous Daily Low 6.4264 Previous Weekly High 6.4648 Previous Weekly Low 6.426 Previous Monthly High 6.5102 Previous Monthly Low 6.4473 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.444 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.4373 Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4346 Daily Pivot Point S2 6.4163 Daily Pivot Point S3 6.4062 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.463 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.4731 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.4914



