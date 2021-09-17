USD/CNH Price Analysis: Buyers face rejection near $6.4600

- USD/CNH remains muted on Friday following the previous day’s gain.
- Bears dominate trade as price stay pressurized below 20-day SMA.
- Downside in the pair is capped near $6.4270 on the daily chart.
.
USD/CNH seems to be exhausted near the weekly high of $6.4609 on Friday. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CNH is trading at $6.4530, up 0.01% for the day.
USD/CNH daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has broken the long term consolidation of $6.4525 on September 10 and touched the levels seen in June around $6.4270. USD/CNH recovered swiftly in the previous session’s upside momentum and pushed above $6.4600 weekly highs.
Furthermore, the descending trendline from the high of $6.5277 acts as a defence for the bulls. Now, if price is sustained above the intraday high, it could test back the high made on September 7 at $6.4648.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD would amplify the buying pressure to the $6.4775 horizontal support level.
USD/CNH bulls would take the dare to test the $6.4990 horizontal resistance level if succeeded in a daily close above the bearish slop line.
Alternatively, a reversal in price movement would try to test the $6.4400 horizontal support level followed by the previous day’s low of $6.4264.
Next, the market participants keep their eye on the $6.4200 horizontal support level.
USD/CNH additional levels
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4506
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|6.4528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4573
|Daily SMA50
|6.4697
|Daily SMA100
|6.4525
|Daily SMA200
|6.4739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4549
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4264
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4648
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.426
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5102
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4373
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4163
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
