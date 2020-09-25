USD/CHF: Upside corrective near-term toward six-month downtrend at 0.9446 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF gained traction for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday and shot to fresh two-month tops around 0.9270. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, sees the pair inching higher heading to the six-month downtrend at 0.9446.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF continues to work higher and remains on course for the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March peak at 0.9342.”
“It should be noted that there is scope for a test of the six-month downtrend at 0.9446.”
“Dips should remain contained by 0.9094 the near term uptrend. Only a slide below 0.9048 (10th September low) will trigger a slide back to the 0.8998 recent low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
