- USD/CHF struggled to capitalize on the overnight strong intraday positive move.
- The CHF benefitted from reviving safe-haven demand and exerted some pressure.
- Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and added to the pair’s weaker tone.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone through the early North-American session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.9300s.
The pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day's strong recovery move of around 170 pips amid reviving demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc.
Against the backdrop of persistent worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, fading optimism over the US President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus measures dented the global risk sentiment on Wednesday.
The anti-risk flow was evident from weaker opening in the US equity markets and further reinforced by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This eventually exerted some downward pressure on the US dollar and collaborated to the downtick.
Meanwhile, Wednesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI edged lower to 2.3% YoY rate as compared to 2.2% expected, failed to impress the USD bulls or lend any support to the major.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current slide marks the resumption of the previous/well-established bearish trajectory, which dragged the pair to its lowest level since June 2015.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9335
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71
|Today daily open
|0.9402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9669
|Daily SMA50
|0.969
|Daily SMA100
|0.9786
|Daily SMA200
|0.983
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9412
|Previous Daily Low
|0.924
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9318
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9118
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9463
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9524
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops off 1.13 as coronavirus crisis sell-off deepens
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.13 as US bond yields hold up despite another major market sell-off. President Trump is yet to provide stimulus in the face of the intensifying coronavirus crisis. ECB's Lagarde warned of a 2008-style crisis due to coronavirus.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.29 amid UK fiscal stimulus, BOE cut
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the UK government presents fiscal stimulus and the BOE slashed rates to counter the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. The coordination pushes the pound higher.
Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act
Investors are licking their wounds after the coronavirus-correlated market sell-off. What is next for stocks and currencies? Our experts dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action and more.
WTI stays close to $33.50/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate keep the selling mood unchanged above the $33.00 mark per barrel in the wake of the EIA’s weekly report.
Gold: XAU/USD off multi-year highs, trades near $1660/oz
XAU/USD is off multi-year highs while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.