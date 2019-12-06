USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Sluggish below 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci

- USD/CHF declines for the second consecutive day.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, October low could challenge sellers.
- An upside break of 0.9890 highlights 200-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/CHF extends the recent pullback while flashing 0.9870 as a quote during early Friday. The pair recently pulled back from 100-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October rise.
Prices are now likely declining towards 50% Fibonacci retracement and October low, near 0.9845 and 0.9835 respectively.
In a case sellers refuse to respect 0.9835 rest-point, September bottom and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9800 will return to the charts.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained trading beyond 0.9890 resistance confluence can push bulls to confront 200-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 0.9940/45.
While bearish conditions of 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicate the pair’s weakness, nearness to the key support limes the downside, which in turn portrays a sluggish move. However, sustained trading below key resistance makes the pair vulnerable.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9869
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.9872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9929
|Daily SMA50
|0.9928
|Daily SMA100
|0.9889
|Daily SMA200
|0.9946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0024
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9831
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.992
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
GBP/USD traders modestly changed around 1.3160 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. That said, overbought conditions of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the recent stop in north-run make buyers doubtful.