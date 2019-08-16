USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback trading at 8-day highs against the Swiss franc

The Greenback gained momentum against CHF in the last two days of the week.

The level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9815 and 0.9845 resistances.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading at 8-day high while below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The currency pair is mainly being influenced by trade war dynamics.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is facing some resistance near the 0.9800 figure and the 100 SMA. Bulls would need to recapture the 0.9790 resistance to climb towards 0.9815 and 0.9845 resistances.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish market in the near term. Support is seen at 0.9770 and the 0.9753 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. A pullback down before a bullish resumption cannot be ruled out.

Additional key levels