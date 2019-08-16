USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback trading at 8-day highs against the Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback gained momentum against CHF in the last two days of the week. 
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 0.9815 and 0.9845 resistances.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading at 8-day high while below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The currency pair is mainly being influenced by trade war dynamics. 
 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is facing some resistance near the 0.9800 figure and the 100 SMA. Bulls would need to recapture the 0.9790 resistance to climb towards 0.9815 and 0.9845 resistances.
   

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish market in the near term. Support is seen at 0.9770 and the 0.9753 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. A pullback down before a bullish resumption cannot be ruled out.
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9786
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.9763
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9817
Daily SMA50 0.985
Daily SMA100 0.9965
Daily SMA200 0.9964
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9777
Previous Daily Low 0.9721
Previous Weekly High 0.9839
Previous Weekly Low 0.9692
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9742
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9675
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9786
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9809
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9842

 

 

