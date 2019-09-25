USD/CHF technical analysis: Bounces off 50-day SMA, eyes on Swiss ZEW data, SNB bulletin

- USD/CHF takes a U-turn towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 0.9950 resistance confluence.
- Sustained break of 50-DMA can recall 0.9800 on the chart.
- September month Swiss ZEW Expectations and SNB’s Q3 Bulletin in the spotlight.
With its recent recovery from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), the USD/CHF pair takes the bids to 0.9875 while heading into the European session on Wednesday.
38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of April-August declines, at 0.9880, becomes the closest resistance ahead of 0.9900 and 0.9950 confluence region including 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement.
In a case where prices manage to close beyond 0.9950 on a daily closing basis, monthly high surrounding 0.9985 and 1.0000 could lure bulls before pushing them to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0016.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 50-DMA can fetch the pair to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement close to 0.9800 whereas 0.9720 and 0.9700 may please sellers afterward.
On the fundamental front, traders will take clues from the Swiss ZEW Expectations (prior -37.5) and third quarter (Q3) bulletin from the Swiss National Bank. Investors will seek clues of the SNB’s latest hawkish statements from the bulletin to strengthen the Swiss Franc (CHF).
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9874
|Today Daily Change
|19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.9855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9894
|Daily SMA50
|0.9846
|Daily SMA100
|0.99
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9915
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9843
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9827
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9899
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces to 50-hour MA support, focus on ECB speak
EUR/USD has fallen back to the 50-hour moving average (MA) support ahead of Europe open and could suffer deeper losses on dovish ECB speak. A strong bounce could be seen if ECB's Coeure confirms his opposition to the ECB's latest QE program.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.2450 ahead of House of Commons session
With the fading optimism after the British Supreme Court judgment combined with overall strength of the greenback, GBP/USD drops towards 1.2450 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rebounds towards 107.50 amid USD comeback, trade hopes
USD/JPY extends the upside towards 107.50 levels, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar recovery and fresh trade positive update. The risk-off session overnight on US political woes knocked-off the pair to 107.00.
Gold: Bulls look to 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target
Gold bulls have the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. The price has been building a positive trend above the 21-day moving average.
US Second Quarter Final GDP Revision Preview: The consumer is cued
Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.