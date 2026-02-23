TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD political risk tempers data-driven support

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling falls sharply after BoE Taylor’s dovish remarks

The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure against its major currency peers during the European trading session on Monday after dovish comments on interest rates from Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Alan Taylor in a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank in London. Read more...

GBP: Political risk tempers data-driven support – OCBC

OCBC’s Sim Moh Siong argues that sticky UK inflation and firmer activity data have limited dovish repricing of the Bank of England and cushioned the Pound. However, the 26 February by-election is seen keeping GBP volatility elevated in the near term. Siong still expects EUR/GBP to drift lower once political uncertainty fades. Read more...

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD has lost a bit of momentum after its earlier push higher and is now attempting to reclaim the key 1.1800 barrier on Monday. In the meantime, investors remain focused on the evolving US–EU trade relationship after President Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariff hikes.

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD is extending its move higher on Monday, meeting some resistance around 1.3530 on the back of the widespread bearish tone in the US Dollar amid ongoing uncertainty around tariffs. For now, traders are watching overall risk sentiment and central bank rhetoric for the next directional cue.

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, hovering near monthly highs well above the $5,100 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

