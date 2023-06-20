USD/CHF sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-0.8900s, lacks bullish conviction

- USD/CHF scales higher for the third straight day, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields boosts the USD and lends support to the pair.
- A softer risk tone benefits the CHF and caps gains amid the Fed rate hike uncertainty.
The USD/CHF pair gains some positive traction for the third straight day on Tuesday and trades just above mid-0.8900s through the Asian session. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 0.8900 mark, or over a one-month low touched last Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some follow-through buying and recovers further from its lowest level since May 11, which is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook, signalling that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year, triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and lends some support to the Greenback. That said, the incoming softer US economic data raised questions over how much headroom the US central bank has to keep raising rates. This, in turn, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Apart from this, a generally softer tone around the equity markets lends some support to the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and contributes to capping the upside for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile in the wake of growing worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China. In fact, the recent Chinese macro data showed that the world's second-largest economy is struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year and that the post-COVID recovery is faltering. Even reports that China is considering a broad stimulus package to bolster economic support fails to ease concerns.
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/CHF pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move. Traders now look forward to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts - for some impetus ahead of a speech by New York Fed President John Williams.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.898
|Daily SMA100
|0.9106
|Daily SMA200
|0.9337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
