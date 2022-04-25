- Sustained USD buying pushed USD/CHF to its highest level since June 2020 on Monday.
- Bets for a more aggressive Fed policy tightening continued underpinning the greenback.
- The risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven CHF and might cap gains.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its modest gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the highest level since June 2020, just below the 0.9600 mark.
The pair extended its recent strong bullish momentum witnessed over the past three weeks or so and gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Monday. The US dollar shot to a more than two-year high, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. That said, the prevalent risk-off environment extended some support to the safe-haven Swiss franc and kept a lid on any further gains, at least for the time being.
The USD continued drawing support from growing acceptance that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, saying that a 50 bps rate hike will be on the table at the upcoming FOMC meeting in May. Powell also hinted at a series of rate increases this year. The markets were quick to price in jumbo rate hikes at the next four meetings, which continued underpinning the buck.
The prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, along with prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China, raised concerns about slowing global growth. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The anti-risk flow offered some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including the CHF, which might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the USD/CHF pair amid slightly overbought conditions.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move, suggesting that any pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9583
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.9573
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9367
|Daily SMA50
|0.9308
|Daily SMA100
|0.9256
|Daily SMA200
|0.9228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9529
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9593
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9501
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO survey
EUR/USD recovered modestly toward 1.0750 in the early European session after the IFO survey from Germany showed that the business sentiment improved modestly in April. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, the pair continues to trade deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2800 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is falling further below 1.2800, as the US dollar extends higher amid a risk-off market profile and hawkish Fed bets. Friday’s dismal UK macro data threatens BOE's rate hike prospects, weighing on the pound.
Gold eyes $1,906 as the next bearish target
Gold Price remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed bets, firmer US dollar. Risk-aversion remains at full steam and boosts the USD at XAUUSD’s expense. Friday’s closing is critical for XAUUSD’s bullish traders after the decline.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.