USD/CHF steady in multi-month range – BBH

USD/CHF is holding near the middle of its 0.7900–0.8100 range as Swiss inflation prints came in line with expectations, BBH FX analysts report.

SNB poised to keep policy rate at 0%

"USD/CHF is up near the middle of its multi-month 0.7900-0.8100 range. We expect this range to hold."

"Swiss inflation matched expectations in December. Headline CPI was 0.1% y/y vs. 0.0% in November and core CPI printed at 0.5% y/y (consensus: 0.4%) vs. 0.4% in November."

"The Swiss National Bank will keep the policy rate steady for the foreseeable futures. The swaps curve price-in the policy rate to remain around 0.00% over the next twelve months."