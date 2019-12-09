USD/CHF starts new week quiet around 0.9900

- USD/CHF pair recovered on Friday following upbeat NFP data.
- Major European equity indexes register small losses on Monday.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways above 97.50 mark.
Despite a 30-pip rebound fueled by the broad-based USD strength on Friday, the USD/CHF pair erased 100 pips for the week and is now staying flat on the day near 0.9900.
The data from the US on Friday revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in November increased by 266,000 to bear the market expectation of 180,000 and helped the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index, which posted losses for five straight days, added 0.3% on Friday to help the pair pull away from its lows.
Volatility to pick up later in the week
Nevertheless, investors seem to be refraining from taking large positions ahead of this week's key events that could potentially impact the market sentiment and the USD's valuation.
The US and China will try to finalize the phase-one of the trade deal before the planned tariff hike goes into effect on December 15th and the Federal Open Market Committee will announce the monetary policy decisions on Wednesday following the two-day meeting that will kick off on Tuesday.
Previewing the FOMC event, "barring unfavourable developments on the trade front in the coming days, we doubt the Fed 2020 central tendency GDP growth projection will be significantly altered, allowing the FOMC to remain “watchfully waiting” as Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester put it," said analysts at National Bank Financial. "Our base case scenario remains for the target range to be left unchanged at 1.50 to 1.75%.”
Confirming the neutral mood on Monday, major European equity indexes are posting small daily losses while the S&P 500 futures remain flat on the day. Furthermore, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying calm near last week's closing level of 1.81%.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9903
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9925
|Daily SMA50
|0.9928
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/UDS dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Forex Today: US-Sino trade tensions prevail, Boris closer to victory, EUR/USD licking its wounds
Trade talks: President Donald Trump has called on the World Bank to stop lending to China, a move that may aggravate tensions, with only six days to go until Washington is set to slap new tariffs on Beijing. Negotiations continue.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1460 level, lacks follow-through
The latest NFP report surpassed most optimistic estimates, which provided a goodish intraday lift to the US dollar and eventually prompted some aggressive selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.
USD/JPY: tensions between Washington and Beijing back the JPY
Japanese Q3 Gross Domestic Product doubled the market’s expectations, up by 0.4%. The US calendar has nothing to offer today, attention focus on Washington-Beijing relationship. USD/JPY pressuring the post-NFP low, decline to accelerate once below 108.40.