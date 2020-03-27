USD/CHF slips below 0.9600 to refresh weekly low

- USD/CHF cheers broad US dollar weakness for the fifth day in a row.
- Greenback bears are in full form as coronavirus spreads in the US.
- House vote on the COVID-19 bill, virus developments will be in focus.
USD/CHF accelerates the five-day-old south-run to 0.9590, down 0.45%, amid the pre-European session on Friday. The pair have recently been cheering the broad US dollar weakness amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The US recently surpassed China while flashing 81,321 cases of the virus infection, as per the New York Times. The pandemic has already pushed the world’s largest economy towards witnessing a spike in the weekly Jobless Claims while also likely to weigh on the unemployment data as well.
To combat the pandemic, the Senate passed a $2.2 trillion aid package while the Fed Chair showed readiness to use further measures to infuse markets if needed.
The US policymakers are likely to vote on the bill in the House of Representatives today. However, the Wall Street Journal raised doubts over the voting while citing a Republican lawmaker from Kentucky.
The market’s risk catalysts flash mixed signals with the US 10-year treasury yields stepping back to 0.80% and futures linked to S&P 500 and DJI30 down near 1.5%. On the contrary, the Asian stocks are posting gains
Moving on, the pair traders will keep eyes on the coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse while the voting on the bill could also offer additional direction.
For the immediate insight, the US President Donald Trump’s talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be watched closely as both of them are at loggerheads over the virus and its spread. Furthermore, the US keeps showing its dislike for China’s Huawei while restricting the global supply of chips to the company.
Technical analysis
A daily closing under 21-day SMA level of 0.9585 becomes necessary for the bears to decline further below 10-day SMA, at 0.9715 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9597
|Today Daily Change
|-41 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43%
|Today daily open
|0.9638
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9589
|Daily SMA50
|0.9681
|Daily SMA100
|0.9755
|Daily SMA200
|0.9813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9776
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9603
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9901
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9569
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9914
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the drop below 109.00 as USD, S&P 500 futures flash red
The US dollar continues to lose ground on the US fiscal stimulus. USD/JPY is trading below the key average despite gains in the Asian equities. The S&P 500 futures, however, are flashing red and calling caution on the part of the bears.
AUD/USD clears 0.6100 amid broad US dollar weakness
AUD/USD extends the recovery gains amid broad US dollar weakness. The coronavirus pandemic takes the toll on the greenback, RBA continues on its pledged liquidity infusion. The US House vote on the COVID-19 Bill will be key.
Oil trading is not for the faint of heart
The collapse of the price of crude oil over the past five weeks has been eye-watering in its speed but otherwise unremarkable in a commodity market long given to violent price movement. Price history predicts a rapid return for oil prices.
Gold: Under pressure, but market still looks indecisive
Gold's immediate outlook is neutral with prices stuck in a sideways trading range. Despite the losses, the yellow metal is still trapped in a trading range defined by the consecutive daily candles with long wicks and small bodies created on Wednesday and Thursday.
US Jobless Claims Analysis: 3 M is only the beginning, 3 reasons why USD may rise
Unemployment is engulfing the US – weekly jobless claims jumped to 3.283 million, an increase of 1,053%. The four-week moving average is near one million, also surpassing the worst since the Great Financial Crisis.