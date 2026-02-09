USD/JPY: Softer tone with intervention risk – Rabobank

Rabobank’s Benjamin Picton notes that despite supportive Japanese fiscal policy and expectations for loose Bank of Japan settings, the Japanese Yen has firmed slightly, leaving USD/JPY trading softer. Picton highlights comments from Finance Minister Katayama about close coordination with the US Treasury and readiness to stabilise markets, alongside underperforming 10-year JGBs and a steepening 2s10s curve.

Takaichi's election and market implications

"Despite this cocktail of accommodative policy, USDJPY is dealing a little softer as Finance Minister Katayama indicated that she had been in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Bessent regarding stabilisation of the exchange rate."

"Katayama also said that she is prepared to take measures to stabilize markets today if necessary."

"Beyond the immediate implications for JGBs, the Japanese Yen and – by extension – the Yen carry trade, this is a momentous development geopolitically."

