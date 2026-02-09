Investor morale in the Eurozone improved sharply in February, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index rising to 4.2 from -1.8 in January. This marked the third consecutive monthly increase and the highest reading since July 2025.

According to Sentix, the latest data suggest that the Eurozone economy may be emerging from its downturn. “The recession in the Eurozone appears to have come to an end and an upturn seems to have begun,” the research group said in a press release accompanying the survey.

The strong rebound in sentiment points to improving expectations among investors, following months of weak economic momentum across the bloc. The move into positive territory is particularly notable, as it signals a shift from contractionary to expansionary sentiment for the first time since last summer.

Market reaction

The Euro remains supported after the release of the Sentix survey. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is up 0.40% on the day, trading near 1.1870.