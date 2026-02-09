Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index jumps to 4.2 in February
- Sentix Investor Confidence Index surprised to the upside in February.
- EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1870.
Investor morale in the Eurozone improved sharply in February, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index rising to 4.2 from -1.8 in January. This marked the third consecutive monthly increase and the highest reading since July 2025.
According to Sentix, the latest data suggest that the Eurozone economy may be emerging from its downturn. “The recession in the Eurozone appears to have come to an end and an upturn seems to have begun,” the research group said in a press release accompanying the survey.
The strong rebound in sentiment points to improving expectations among investors, following months of weak economic momentum across the bloc. The move into positive territory is particularly notable, as it signals a shift from contractionary to expansionary sentiment for the first time since last summer.
Market reaction
The Euro remains supported after the release of the Sentix survey. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is up 0.40% on the day, trading near 1.1870.
Economic Indicator
Sentix Investor Confidence
With among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey which shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, that means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, While a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.Read more.
Last release: Mon Feb 09, 2026 09:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.2
Consensus: -
Previous: -1.8
Source: Sentix
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.