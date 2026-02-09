TRENDING:
Japan’s Takaichi outlines fiscal shift, food tax suspension plan

Japan’s Takaichi outlines fiscal shift, food tax suspension plan
Ghiles Guezout

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that her government is pushing for a shift toward a more proactive fiscal stance, including a temporary suspension of the sales tax on food. She also emphasized the need to boost investment and signaled plans for diplomatic engagement with the United States, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Takaichi stressed that the administration would avoid debt issuance to finance the proposed tax measures and instead seek alternative revenue sources.

Key quotes from Takaichi

Will examine at meeting among ruling, opposition parties schedule and funding of plan to suspend by two years sales tax on food.

Will not resort to debt issuance to fund suspension of sales tax on food.

Will seek achievement of food sales tax suspension at earliest date possible by securing revenues such as through non-tax revenues, reviews to subsidies.

Hope to visit U.S., hold talks with US President Trump next month.

Must pull Japan out of excessively tight fiscal policy, lack of investment.

Govt must take bold steps to promote public-private investment on crisis management, state-of-art technology.

Proactive fiscal policy will be key component of Takaichi administration's policy transition.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, Japanese Yen showed limited immediate reaction, with investors assessing the feasibility and funding details of the proposed fiscal measures. The USD/JPY pair is down 0.41% on the day at 156.43.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week highs beyond 1.1900

EUR/USD climbs to two-week highs beyond 1.1900

EUR/USD is keeping its foot on the gas at the start of the week, reclaiming the 1.1900 barrier and above on Monday. The US Dollar remains on the back foot, with traders reluctant to step in ahead of Wednesday’s key January jobs report, allowing the pair to extend its upward grind for now.

GBP/USD hits three-day peaks, targets 1.3700

GBP/USD hits three-day peaks, targets 1.3700

GBP/USD is clocking decent gains at the start of the week, advancing to three-day highs near 1.3670 and building on Friday’s solid performance. The better tone in the British Pound comes on the back of the intense sekk-off in the Greenback and despite re-emerging signs of a fresh government crisis in the UK.

Gold treads water around $5,000

Gold treads water around $5,000

Gold is trading in an inconclusive fashion around the key $5,000 mark on Monday week. Support is coming from fresh signs of further buying from the PBoC, while expectations that the Fed could turn more dovish, alongside concerns over its independence, keep the demand for the precious metal running.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies around $70,000, Ethereum and XRP remain under pressure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin steadies around $70,000, Ethereum and XRP remain under pressure 

Bitcoin hovers around $70,000, up near 15% from last week's low of $60,000 despite low retail demand. Ethereum delicately holds $2,000 support as weak technicals weigh amid declining futures Open Interest. XRP seeks support above $1.40 after facing rejection at $1.54 during the previous week's sharp rebound.

Japanese PM Takaichi nabs unprecedented victory – US data eyed this week

Japanese PM Takaichi nabs unprecedented victory – US data eyed this week

I do not think I would be exaggerating to say that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s snap general election gamble paid off over the weekend – and then some. This secured the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) an unprecedented mandate just three months into her tenure.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

