USD/CHF slides to two-week lows, around 0.9075 region

- USD/CHF witnessed some fresh selling on Monday and broke below a multi-day trading range.
- Dovish Fed expectations continued weighing on the USD and exerted some pressure on the pair.
- The upbeat market mood might undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit deeper losses.
The USD/CHF pair weakened further below the 0.9100 round-figure mark and dropped to two-week lows during the mid-European session. The pair was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the 0.9080-75 region.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action, the pair met with some fresh supply on Monday and extended its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.9200 mark. The USD/CHF pair has now confirmed a near-term bearish break below a multi-day-old trading range amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias.
The greenback remained depressed amid speculations that the Fed might have to ease monetary policy further to combat the economic damage caused by the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair, though the upbeat market mood might help limit losses.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism about a potential early rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This was evident from a bullish move in the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and should lend some support to the USD/CHF pair.
In another promising development, AstraZeneca announced this Monday that its vaccine candidate – co-developed with the University of Oxford – was up to 90% effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus if patients were given an initial half dose, followed by a full dose. This warrants some caution for before positioning for any further decline.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for November. The data might influence the USD price dynamics during the early North American session. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9083
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.9112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9119
|Daily SMA50
|0.9136
|Daily SMA100
|0.9164
|Daily SMA200
|0.9399
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9123
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9092
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9158
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
