USD/CHF slides to fresh 1-month low, around mid-0.9800s

- USD/CHF added to the overnight losses and continued losing ground on Tuesday.
- Persistent trade uncertainty was seen underpinning the CHF’s safe-haven demand.
- The set-up favours bearish traders, albeit warrants some caution ahead of FOMC.
The USD/CHF pair remained heavily offered for the second consecutive session on Tuesday dropped to fresh one-month lows, around mid-0.9800s in the last hour.
Having failed to capitalize on the post-NFP positive move, the pair met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week and continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the CHF
Uncertainties about a potential phase one trade deal between the world's two largest economies led to a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status.
The global flight to safety was evident from weaker sentiment around equity markets and reinforced by a fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermined the US dollar demand and further collaborated to the pair's slide.
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below the recent daily close support near the 0.9870 horizontal zone further aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the major.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, back towards challenging the 0.9800 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Having said that, some repositioning trade ahead of this week's key event risk – the latest FOMC monetary policy update on Wednesday, might lend some support and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9926
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9945
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9912
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9875
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9938
