USD/CHF sits near two-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Risk-on mood/trade optimism weighed on the CHF’s safe-haven status.
  • The USD fails to benefit from the ongoing recovery in the US bond yields.

The USD/CHF pair climbed to near two-week tops, around 0.9960 region in the last hour, albeit struggled to extend the momentum further beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
 
The pair quickly reversed an early dip to the 0.9935 region and turned higher for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive of a generally risk-on mood and weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Swiss Franc.

Subdued USD demand seemed to cap gains

It is worth reporting that the US Trade Representative's office on Friday said that the US and China have made progress in trade talks and have come close to finalizing parts of a “phase one” trade deal. The US officials have said they hope to sign a deal in mid-November.
 
Fading safe-haven demand was further reinforced by a strong intraday rally in the US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar, however, failed to attract any meaningful buying interest and turned out to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move back towards reclaiming the key parity mark amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.995
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.9946
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9937
Daily SMA50 0.99
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9956
Previous Daily Low 0.9907
Previous Weekly High 0.9956
Previous Weekly Low 0.9841
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9937
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9926
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9917
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9887
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9868
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9966
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0015

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD recovers within range, below 1.1100

A slow start to the week sees the American currency giving up some of its latest gains. EUR/USD trades just below the critical figure. Dull trading ahead of US first-tier events later in the week.

GBP/USD spikes to 1.2850 on Tusk comments

The Pound extends its recovery against its American rival, waiting for more Brexit definitions. EU’s Tusk confirmed Brexit extension until January 31st, UK Parliament to make the next move.

USD/JPY eases from 1-1/2 week tops, holds steady near 108.70 region

Trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and provided a modest lift. The ongoing uptick US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of this week’s FOMC/BoJ policy decisions.

Gold consolidates in a range, just above $1500 mark

Gold refreshed daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained well below three-week tops set on Friday.

China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain

Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.

