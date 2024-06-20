USD/CHF remains on the defensive below 0.8850 ahead of SNB rate decision

The USD/CHF pair trades weaker around 0.8840 on Thursday during the early European trading hours. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The markets expect the central bank to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.50% to 1.25% at its June meeting. "We expect the policy rate to be cut by 25bp to 1.25% at this upcoming meeting ... it is our base case because inflation is within the target range, it is expected to remain there and the SNB thinks the policy is currently restrictive," said George Moran, European economist at Nomura. In case the SNB refrains from rate cuts, this might provide some support to the Swiss Franc (CHF). On the other hand, a rate cut by the central bank might weigh on the CHF against the USD. On the USD’s front, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials maintain a cautious stance and look for additional inflation data before considering the interest rate cut. Traders expect one or two rate cuts by the end of this year. Odds of a September Fed funds rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) increased to 67% after the weaker Retail Sales data, up from 61% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Investors will take more cues from the preliminary US S&P Global PMI reports for June for fresh impetus. The stronger-than-expected data could lift the Greenback and cap the downside for the pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.